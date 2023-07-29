Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Head-on collision kills two in Kostanay region

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
29 July 2023, 12:15
Head-on collision kills two in Kostanay region Photo: t.me/POLICE_of_KZ

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Two people died in a road accident in Kostanay region on Friday, July 28. The accident occurred on the Kostanay-Sarykol highway, at around 09:00 pm, 15 kilometers away from Oktyabrskoye village, Kazinform learned from the regional police department.

A 22-year-old driver of VAZ 21099 failed to make his car, moved to the oncoming lane and crashed head-on with Toyota Alphard minivan.

Both drivers died at the scene of the accident. Three passengers were hospitalized with various traumas.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched.

As the police informed, 37 people have died on the roads of Kostanay region since the year beginning.


