Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 431.08 eur/kzt 457.29

    rub/kzt 5.72 cny/kzt 62.45
Weather:
Astana-1-3℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      West Kazakhstan region

    Head-on collision kills 2 in W Kazakhstan rgn

    21 February 2023, 17:10

    URALSK. KAZINFORM - Two people died as a result of a head-on collision on the Samara-Shymkent road in West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform cites Polisia.kz.

    A head-on collision involving Toyota Alphard and Hyundai Santa Fe cars occurred 3km away from Makhambet village on the Samra-Shymkent road, West Kazakhstan region. As a result of the collision, a Toyota passenger, 29, and a Hyundai passenger, 56, died on the spot.

    The drivers and three passengers were rushed to the hospital in Uralsk city with injuries.

    A pretrail investigation into the accident is ongoing.

    Photo: t.me/POLICE_of_KZ

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Road accidents West Kazakhstan region Incidents
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Avalanche descent occurred in Almaty region
    Popular
    1 UNESCO-listed Monumental Mount Nemrut statues survive Türkiye quakes
    2 Kazakh Culture Minister awards workers of culture congratulatory letters
    3 World's 2nd-largest Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul
    4 Over 860 thousand international tourists visit Brazil in January
    5 New Kazakhstan-Georgia movie release set for Mar 9