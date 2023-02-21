Head-on collision kills 2 in W Kazakhstan rgn

URALSK. KAZINFORM - Two people died as a result of a head-on collision on the Samara-Shymkent road in West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform cites Polisia.kz.

A head-on collision involving Toyota Alphard and Hyundai Santa Fe cars occurred 3km away from Makhambet village on the Samra-Shymkent road, West Kazakhstan region. As a result of the collision, a Toyota passenger, 29, and a Hyundai passenger, 56, died on the spot.

The drivers and three passengers were rushed to the hospital in Uralsk city with injuries.

A pretrail investigation into the accident is ongoing.

Photo: t.me/POLICE_of_KZ