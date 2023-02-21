Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  West Kazakhstan region

Head-on collision kills 2 in W Kazakhstan rgn

21 February 2023, 17:10
Head-on collision kills 2 in W Kazakhstan rgn

URALSK. KAZINFORM - Two people died as a result of a head-on collision on the Samara-Shymkent road in West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform cites Polisia.kz.

A head-on collision involving Toyota Alphard and Hyundai Santa Fe cars occurred 3km away from Makhambet village on the Samra-Shymkent road, West Kazakhstan region. As a result of the collision, a Toyota passenger, 29, and a Hyundai passenger, 56, died on the spot.

The drivers and three passengers were rushed to the hospital in Uralsk city with injuries.

A pretrail investigation into the accident is ongoing.

photo

Photo: t.me/POLICE_of_KZ

Related news
Avalanche descent occurred in Almaty region
Теги:
Read also
2 killed, 16 injured after train derails near Egypt's capital
ANSA: Weekend road-accident death toll 195 so far this year
6 kids killed in road accidents in Aktobe region since Jan
Little child drowns in a river in Turkistan region
Over 200 killed in road accidents in Kazakhstan this year – ministry
Kazakh woman injured as passenger bus collides with truck in Russia’s Altay region
At least 32 dead in northern Greece train collision
4 killed, 3 injured in road accident in Atyrau region
News Partner
Popular
1 UNESCO-listed Monumental Mount Nemrut statues survive Türkiye quakes
2 Kazakh Culture Minister awards workers of culture congratulatory letters
3 World's 2nd-largest Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul
4 Over 860 thousand international tourists visit Brazil in January
5 New Kazakhstan-Georgia movie release set for Mar 9

News