Head-on collision claims lives of 2 in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Two people were killed in a head-on collision on the highway in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

The fatal road accident involved a Lada Priora and Lexus vehicles.

According to reports, the car crash claimed lives of two men. They both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Several people were hospitalized with various injuries as a result of the accident.