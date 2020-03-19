Head of Zhambyl rgn instructs to increase efficiency of Taraz SEC

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - The activities of Taraz Social-Entrepreneurial Corporation JSC were considered at a meeting in the Akimat of Zhambyl region under the chairmanship of the head of the region Berdibek Saparbayev, Kazinform correspondent reports with the reference to the press service of the head of the area.

According to the chairman of the board, Nurken Sharbiyev, a stabilization fund operates in the region to ensure food security. The fund has such products as flour, rice, buckwheat, sugar, carrots, onions, potato, vegetable oil, eggs and others.

Taraz SEC operates in three main areas including implementation of promising and competitive investment projects, execution of a pilot project aimed at improvement of the region’s residents’ welfare and ensuring regional food security. Since its foundation, SEC has implemented 69 projects worth over KZT44 billion,» said the speaker.

«The activities of the SEC are of particular importance for the socio-economic development of the region. Therefore it is very important that it be effective and efficient,» the regional Akim outlined.

According to the head of the region, the corporation is not actively responding to ongoing economic processes and challenges, market conditions and consumer needs. Proper work should be done to attract investment in the region, support business initiatives.

The deputy Akim of the region Nurzhan Kalenderov, chairman of the board of directors of Taraz SEC JSC , was instructed to analyze the financial and economic activities of the SEC for 2019 and to review its structure and staffing.







