Head of WHO says threat of more dangerous coronavirus strain could be real

GENEVA. KAZINFORM - The threat of a new, more dangerous strain of coronavirus, against which existing vaccines will be powerless, is quite real, according to Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, TASS reports.

He noted that the organization is concerned about trends in some regions. In particular, the number of reported deaths in Africa and the Western Pacific region is on the rise. It is too early to say that the pandemic is over, Ghebreyesus added and emphasized, that it is very difficult to predict how the virus will evolve.

On June 3, the World Health Organization received reports about 528,816,317 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic and 6,294,969 deaths. Over the day, the number of cases increased by 486,278, deaths - by 1,380.



