Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Turkestan region

Head of Turkestan rgn inspects facilities under construction

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
21 April 2020, 15:26
Head of Turkestan rgn inspects facilities under construction

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – Construction of facilities in Turkestan region is being carried out as scheduled, said head of the region Umirzak Shukeyev detouring around the regional center and inspecting a number of construction sites, Kazinform reports with the reference to the press service of the area.

The introduced quarantine regime in the Turkestan region does not impede the construction work. Despite the current situation in the country, all construction sites of the city are operational.

photo

photo

It should be noted that life support facilities, construction industry, spring-sowing work and the Employment Roadmap continue to operate in normal mode. At the same time, about 4 thousand builders work at 35 construction sites of the city of Turkestan. They are all locals.

photo

photo

It bears to remind that Turkestan region imposed quarantine regime on April 19 to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus infection.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


Akimat    Turkestan region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports