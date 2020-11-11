Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Head of Tatmedia highlights key challenges traditional mass media face today

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
11 November 2020, 18:21
Head of Tatmedia highlights key challenges traditional mass media face today

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Director General of JSC Tatmedia Shamil Sadykov highlighted the key challenges traditional mass media are facing today, Kazinform reports.

In his remarks at one of the panel sessions of the Astana Media Week 2020, Mr. Sadykov noted high level of Internet connectivity in Tatarstan, adding that 76% of population of the country use Internet. That, according to him, poses a new challenge and shapes the domestic media market.

He continued by pointing out that out of 58% of Internet users actively use social media. 82% of them follow social media with the help of their mobile devices. This, according to Sadykov, is another challenge.

«And, last but definitely no least, people spend an hour and a half browsing through social media. These are the main challenges that transitional mass media – television, newspapers and magazines - are facing nowadays,» he said.

Recall that the three-day Astana Media Week 2020 event kicked off in the Kazakh capital today. This is an annual event organized by the Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.


Mass media   Events   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Plane contact leads to runway closure at Tokyo's Haneda airport
Plane contact leads to runway closure at Tokyo's Haneda airport