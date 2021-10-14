Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Eurasian Economic Union

Head of State welcomes economic recovery in EAEU member states

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
14 October 2021, 18:26
Head of State welcomes economic recovery in EAEU member states

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed gradual economic recovery in the EAEU member states, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Addressing the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (SEEC) via videoconference on Thursday, President Tokayev expressed satisfaction with the fact that economies of the EAEU member countries are gradually recovering.

According to the data of the Eurasian Economic Commission, GDP growth of the EAEU member states has totaled 4.5% in the first half of 2021. Total gross domestic product has almost reached $900 billion. The Head of State added that despite this, external risks and uncertainty factors are still high.

Earlier Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called on heads of the EAEU member states to join efforts, overcome the coronavirus pandemic together and develop joint scientific and pharmaceutical projects.


President of Kazakhstan    Economy   Eurasian Economic Union   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region