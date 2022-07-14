Head of State warns on looming gas deficit in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – It is crucial to solve the problem of looming shortage of gas in Kazakhstan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the extended session of the Government Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the Cabinet, the Head of State highlighted the key role of gas sector in the economic and social prosperity of Kazakhstan.

Gas consumption, according to the President, is growing in the domestic market annually thanks to commissioning of new industrial facilities and gasification of the country.

«In the past decade gas consumption has more than doubled domestically from 9 to 19 billion cubic meters,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in his remarks at the session.

The Head of State, however, reminded of impending gas shortage in Kazakhstan forecast as early as next year. In his words, diverting gas exports to domestic market is a forced step. To tackle the looming gas deficit Kazakhstan needs to assume sweeping measures to increase both the reserve base and gas processing.

President Tokayev said it is crucial for the Government to map out fiscal preferences for new gas production projects and avoid disparities between gas prices.

Recall that Kazakhstan had to cap vehicle fuel prices after the January unrest.





