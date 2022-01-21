Go to the main site
    Head of State vows to continue political transformation of Kazakhstan’s society

    21 January 2022, 12:41

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev vowed to continue the policy of political transformation and modernization of Kazakhstan’s society at the meeting with the representatives of business community on Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While addressing participants of the meeting, the Head of State noted that constructive interaction between authorities and business community provides for solid foundation of social stability which in turn sets the stage for successful economic and political reforms.

    President Tokayev vowed to continue on the path of political transformation and modernization of the society.

    He also suggested the representatives of Kazakhstan’s business community working together on the program of economic reforms to make a transition to market socially oriented and diversified economy.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

