Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Head of State vows to continue political transformation of Kazakhstan’s society

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
21 January 2022, 12:41
Head of State vows to continue political transformation of Kazakhstan’s society

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev vowed to continue the policy of political transformation and modernization of Kazakhstan’s society at the meeting with the representatives of business community on Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing participants of the meeting, the Head of State noted that constructive interaction between authorities and business community provides for solid foundation of social stability which in turn sets the stage for successful economic and political reforms.

President Tokayev vowed to continue on the path of political transformation and modernization of the society.

He also suggested the representatives of Kazakhstan’s business community working together on the program of economic reforms to make a transition to market socially oriented and diversified economy.


President of Kazakhstan    Business, companies   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year