Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Head of State visits Presidential Library of Turkey in Ankara

    11 May 2022, 17:37

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid a visit to the Presidential Library of Türkiye or the Nation’s Library of the Presidency during his visit to Ankara to familiarize with ancient manuscripts and rare books, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

    At the library, the President of Kazakhstan surveyed the Cihannuma Hall with a collection of books in 134 languages from over 100 countries of the world. There one can find the books dedicated to 16 Turkic states which has ever existed in the world history.

    The Head of State handed over a number of books dedicated to the epoch of ancient Turkic states, the Golden Horde as well as the period of Kazakhstan’s Independence.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan and Turkey
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Popular
    1 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    2 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    3 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    4 S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    5 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul