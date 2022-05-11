Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Head of State visits Presidential Library of Turkey in Ankara

Kudrenok Tatyana
11 May 2022, 17:37
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid a visit to the Presidential Library of Türkiye or the Nation’s Library of the Presidency during his visit to Ankara to familiarize with ancient manuscripts and rare books, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

At the library, the President of Kazakhstan surveyed the Cihannuma Hall with a collection of books in 134 languages from over 100 countries of the world. There one can find the books dedicated to 16 Turkic states which has ever existed in the world history.

The Head of State handed over a number of books dedicated to the epoch of ancient Turkic states, the Golden Horde as well as the period of Kazakhstan’s Independence.


