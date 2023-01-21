Head of State visits poultry plant in Rudny

RUDNY. KAZINFORM – As part of his working visit to Kostanay region, Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the poultry plant Zhas Kanat 2006 in the city of Rudny and got familiarized with the realization of a pilot project on the introduction of modern technologies at the plant, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The poultry plant Zhas Kanat 2006 works for the domestic market as well as for exports supplying products to CIS countries.

The plant’s capacity is 260 million eggs per year and over 500 tons of poultry. In 12 months of 2022, the plant produced 517 tons of poultry and 199.1 million eggs.

The enterprise uses the Japanese equipment Nabel with sorting, weighting and marking systems, with a capacity of over 120 thousand eggs an hour.

Automated production allows for transporting and packing up to one million eggs during an eight-hour working day.

Kostanay region governor Kumar Aksakalov presented the Head of State the industrial and agrarian potential of the region. In particular, the President got familiarized with the promising projects in agriculture.

The Head of State also talked with local agricultural producers. He noted that the first decree signed by him after his reelection was aimed at developing villages and rural areas. According to him, KZT1trl is being allocated from the budget to promote agriculture and develop villages. The President believes that the Government and akimats (regional administrations) need to use the funds with great efficiency for the regions’ residents.



