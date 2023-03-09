Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.83 eur/kzt 489.78

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 65.46
Weather:
Astana+13+15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Head of State visits PetrolValves Kazakhstan enterprise

    9 March 2023, 21:16

    BURLINSKIY DISTRICT/WEST KAZAKHSTAN REGION. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the production site of PetrolValves Kazakhstan in Aksai as part of his working visit to West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    PetrolValves Kazakhstan – a joint venture Italy’s PetrolValves S.p.A and Kazakhstan’s Merlion Development Group - specializes in producing and maintaining highly technical stop valves and valves used in oil and gas and energy industry across the country.

    According to the enterprise’s director Dinar Khamiyev, around 500 vales are set to be made per year at an early stage. The company also provides maintenance services to local oil and gas enterprises without any interruption to technological processes using the patented program Valve New Life of its Italian partner.

    The company plans to achieve the certificate API-6D by American Petroleum Institute and begin independent production of components increasing the Kazakhstani content to 75% by 2024.

    The project is implemented under support of the international center for oil and gas engineering development IMB Center. The total amount of investments is KZT3bn. The enterprise employs 43 people, including 37 locals.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    West Kazakhstan region President of Kazakhstan Energy Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Türkiye on track to complete first nuclear power plant this year
    Kazakhstan to raise petroleum price cap
    Inflation drops to 7.7%, lowest level since May in Italy
    IAEA INIR mission begins work in Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
    2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
    3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
    4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    5 Kazakhstan to raise petroleum price cap