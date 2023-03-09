Head of State visits PetrolValves Kazakhstan enterprise

BURLINSKIY DISTRICT/WEST KAZAKHSTAN REGION. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the production site of PetrolValves Kazakhstan in Aksai as part of his working visit to West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform cites Akorda.

PetrolValves Kazakhstan – a joint venture Italy’s PetrolValves S.p.A and Kazakhstan’s Merlion Development Group - specializes in producing and maintaining highly technical stop valves and valves used in oil and gas and energy industry across the country.

According to the enterprise’s director Dinar Khamiyev, around 500 vales are set to be made per year at an early stage. The company also provides maintenance services to local oil and gas enterprises without any interruption to technological processes using the patented program Valve New Life of its Italian partner.

The company plans to achieve the certificate API-6D by American Petroleum Institute and begin independent production of components increasing the Kazakhstani content to 75% by 2024.

The project is implemented under support of the international center for oil and gas engineering development IMB Center. The total amount of investments is KZT3bn. The enterprise employs 43 people, including 37 locals.