Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Head of State visits PetrolValves Kazakhstan enterprise

9 March 2023, 21:16
Head of State visits PetrolValves Kazakhstan enterprise Photo: akorda.kz

BURLINSKIY DISTRICT/WEST KAZAKHSTAN REGION. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the production site of PetrolValves Kazakhstan in Aksai as part of his working visit to West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform cites Akorda.

PetrolValves Kazakhstan – a joint venture Italy’s PetrolValves S.p.A and Kazakhstan’s Merlion Development Group - specializes in producing and maintaining highly technical stop valves and valves used in oil and gas and energy industry across the country.

photo

According to the enterprise’s director Dinar Khamiyev, around 500 vales are set to be made per year at an early stage. The company also provides maintenance services to local oil and gas enterprises without any interruption to technological processes using the patented program Valve New Life of its Italian partner.

photo

The company plans to achieve the certificate API-6D by American Petroleum Institute and begin independent production of components increasing the Kazakhstani content to 75% by 2024.

The project is implemented under support of the international center for oil and gas engineering development IMB Center. The total amount of investments is KZT3bn. The enterprise employs 43 people, including 37 locals.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


Related news
Türkiye on track to complete first nuclear power plant this year
Kazakhstan to raise petroleum price cap
Inflation drops to 7.7%, lowest level since May in Italy
Теги:
Read also
Zulfiya Suleimenova to remain Ecology Minister of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan starts large-scale work on repair and reconstruction of energy facilities
Kazakhstan needs over 43 bln tenge to increase social allowances - minister
Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to UN elected Chair of UNDC annual session
PM tasks Cabinet to raise salaries
Kazakh PM vows Government to work with all political parties
Putintseva wins at the start of Charleston Open
Commercial gas production to increase in 2023
News Partner
Popular
1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
5 Kazakhstan to raise petroleum price cap

News