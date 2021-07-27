Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Head of State visits oncological clinic in Kokshetau

Kudrenok Tatyana
27 July 2021, 18:28
KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was familiarized with the current COVID-19 situation in Akmola region, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The Head of State was informed that COVID-19 patients in the region are treated at 22 infectious facilities. The region’s bed capacity stands at 2,113 with a reserve of 5,000 beds.

While in the region, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also surveyed the oncological clinic which offers consultative and diagnostic services to cancer-stricken patients.

President Tokayev commended the pace of development of medical infrastructure in the region. In his words, it is crucial to make sure all medical services are provided at the pre-COVID level.

The Head of State also expressed gratitude to healthcare workers for their selfless and tireless work during the ongoing pandemic.

Akmola region   President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan   Healthcare   Kokshetau  
