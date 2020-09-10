Head of State visits Milkh enterprise in Kostanay rgn

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – As part of his working visit to Kostanay region, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has inspected the production lines of Milkh LLP specializing in production of ice creams and sour milk products, Kazinform cites Akorda.kz.

The President was acquainted with the modern equipment that enables Milkh enterprise to process 130-150 tons of milk a day.

The enterprise is said to produce over 120 types of milk products, 30% of which are exported to the neighboring regions of Russia. It employs 710 people and purchases raw materials from over 12 thousand farms across the region.

During the visit, the President underlined the importance of implementation of modern technologies so as to increase the quality of products as well as competitiveness. He also spoke of the tasks laid out in the state-of-the-nation address aimed at improving the agro industrial complex, while calling on entrepreneurs to take an active part.

The President underscored the importance of all the initiatives laid out in the address as well as the employment roadmap.

Tokayev emphasized the part the employment roadmap plays in assisting the State and Government to achieve the tasks.

In conclusion, the Head of State conveyed his gratitude to the enterprise’s leadership for implementing the charitable and social projects. In their turn, the meeting’s participants expressed their support to the reforms initiated by the President and their readiness to take an active part in achieving the tasks of the state-of-the-nation address.