27 September 2022, 12:26

Head of State visits Khoja Ahmed Yasawi Mausoleum

TURKISTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has visited the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi as part of his working trip to Turkistan region, Akorda press office informs via Telegram.









Photo:t.me/bort_01