    Head of State visits dairy farm in N Kazakhstan

    29 May 2023, 15:26

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited Qyzylzhar-sut dairy farm as part of his working trip to North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

    At the dairy farm, the Head of State surveyed a milking room, a feeding station and a technology of milk production used there.

    The first line of the dairy farm was launched in 2020. Last year 366 million tenge worth of subsidies was channeled into the farm that provides jobs for 60 local residents.

    During the visit, President Tokayev had a talk with heads and employees of local agro-industrial enterprises. In their words, cattle breeding in North Kazakhstan region has gained momentum recently thanks to all-round support of the state.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan North Kazakhstan region Agriculture
