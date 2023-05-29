Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Head of State visits dairy farm in N Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
29 May 2023, 15:26
Head of State visits dairy farm in N Kazakhstan Photo: akorda.kz

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited Qyzylzhar-sut dairy farm as part of his working trip to North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

At the dairy farm, the Head of State surveyed a milking room, a feeding station and a technology of milk production used there.

The first line of the dairy farm was launched in 2020. Last year 366 million tenge worth of subsidies was channeled into the farm that provides jobs for 60 local residents.

During the visit, President Tokayev had a talk with heads and employees of local agro-industrial enterprises. In their words, cattle breeding in North Kazakhstan region has gained momentum recently thanks to all-round support of the state.

photo
photo
photo
photo
photo
photo
photo
photo
photo
photo
photo
photo
photo
photo
photo
photo

President of Kazakhstan    North Kazakhstan region   Agriculture  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches