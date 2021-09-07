Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Head of State visits CLAAS works in N Kazakhstan

    7 September 2021, 16:06

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM As part of his working trip to North Kazakhstan the Head of State visited the CLAAS works to survey agricultural machinery assembled there and further plans for production development, the Akorda press service reports.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also met with foreign investors who realize a set of projects in the region.

    Nils Reutsch, Regional Director for Eastern Europe and of the CLAAS CIS, put forward plans on implementation of investment projects in Kazakhstan.

    YDA Holding CEO Arslan Hussein told the President about construction of a 650-bed modern hospital in Petropavlovsk built up to JCI international standards.

    In a conclusion Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude for investors for contribution to the development of economy of the country and regions.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan Agro-industrial complex development North Kazakhstan region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Kazakh President, Polpharma SA Supervisory Board Chairman hold talks
    Popular
    1 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    2 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    3 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    4 Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
    5 Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva