Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Head of State visits CLAAS works in N Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
7 September 2021, 16:06
Head of State visits CLAAS works in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM As part of his working trip to North Kazakhstan the Head of State visited the CLAAS works to survey agricultural machinery assembled there and further plans for production development, the Akorda press service reports.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also met with foreign investors who realize a set of projects in the region.

Nils Reutsch, Regional Director for Eastern Europe and of the CLAAS CIS, put forward plans on implementation of investment projects in Kazakhstan.

YDA Holding CEO Arslan Hussein told the President about construction of a 650-bed modern hospital in Petropavlovsk built up to JCI international standards.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

In a conclusion Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude for investors for contribution to the development of economy of the country and regions.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


President of Kazakhstan    Agro-industrial complex development   North Kazakhstan region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet