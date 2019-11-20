Go to the main site
    Head of State visits Astana Hub

    20 November 2019, 14:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Astana Hub, Kazinform reported.

    «Digital reality is becoming a norm of life. Visiting Astana Hub I convinced that the innovative digital environment is being formed in the country. The Digital Center is providing the greater part of government services in electronic way. According to the UN rankings Kazakhstan is 26th in the world», Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s Twitter account reads.

    The President noted that the Astana IT University and the Alem programming school are forming a new generation of IT talents.

    Alzhanova Raushan

