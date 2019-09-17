Head of State visited S.M.Kirov Plant in Petropavlosk

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has visited S.M.Kirov Plant in Petropavlovsk, Kazinform reports citing Akorda press service.

The President acquainted himself with the products manufactured at the enterprise and was informed about the current activity of the plant and the plans on its further technological modernization.

According to Director of the enterprise Amangeldy Arginbayev, the launch of a multilayer printed circuit board production line, the first one in Kazakhstan, scheduled for the nearest outlook, will let manufacture the products meeting the international standards. He said that the products would be widely used in various sectors of economy and would be exported as well.

The plant which employs more than 500 people is one of the flagship enterprises of Kazakhstan’s engineering sector. The plant manufactures more than 100 products for civil and military purposes, for railroad, oil&gas and energy sectors.