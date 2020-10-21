Go to the main site
    Head of State urges Kazakhstanis to vote in 2021 Majilis election

    21 October 2020, 11:43

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has called on the people of the country to make sure they vote in the upcoming 2021 election for the lower house of the Kazakh Parliament, Kazinform reports.

    In his recent address to the nation regarding the election, the Head of State emphasized that the upcoming election to Majilis will once again demonstrate Kazakhstan’s unwavering commitment to consistent democracy and modernization of its political institutes which, in turn, ensure the renewal of the country’s political system.

    As the President said, our common goal is Kazakhstan's prosperity and wellbeing of its citizens.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reminded that in critically important historical moments the people of Kazakhstan has always demonstrated their unity and expressed hope this time will be no different.

    He called on all citizens of Kazakhstan to demonstrate their active civil stance and take an active part in the upcoming election to the lower house of the Kazakh Parliament.

    Earlier the Head of State inked the Decree scheduling the Majilis election on party lists for January 10, 2021 and the Majilis election chosen by the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan for January 11, 2021.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

