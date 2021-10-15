Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Head of State urges CIS to deepen agricultural cooperation

Kudrenok Tatyana
15 October 2021, 16:31
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev suggested the CIS member states mapping out the development strategy of food systems’ interaction at the meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council held online and chaired by Belarus, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Addressing the participants of the virtual meeting, the Head of State also pointed to the need to form a common agrarian market and deepen cooperation in agricultural sector.

In his words, this cooperation should be aimed at ensuring food security, developing infrastructure, and implementing innovative projects. In this context, the development strategy of food systems’ interaction should be mapped out.

According to the Kazakh President, the key guiding principles in this direction have already been outlined in the 2019 Ashgabat Declaration and the CIS Economic Cooperation Strategy for 2030.

«We are to ensure full implementation of these important documents,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed.


