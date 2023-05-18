Head of State unveils Kazakhstan’s pavilion at JD com platform

XI’AN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev unveiled Kazakhstan’s national pavilion at JD com e-commerce platform on the margins of his state visit to China, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

In his speech at the event, President Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan plays an important role in the development of global online trade.

He welcomed the inauguration of Kazakhstan’s national pavilion at JD com e-commerce platform as it is expected to add momentum to Kazakhstan-China cooperation.

The Kazakh President reminded that two-way trade between Kazakhstan and China hit the mark of $31 billion last year. Beijing and Astana, in his words, will continue to promote partnership in e-commerce which, hopefully, will enable them to step up bilateral trade turnover to $40 billion in the nearest future.

JD com (Jingdong Mall) is a marketplace platform launched in China in 1998. It boasts over 400,000 users. Its net profit totaled 1 trillion yuan in 2022 making it the top e-commerce platform in China. The agreement on the opening of Kazakhstan’s national pavilion on the platform was sign this March. JD com shoppers now have a chance to purchase Kazakhstani goods from 15 domestic producers (sunflower seed oil, confectionery, beverages, etc.)