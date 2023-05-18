Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.99 eur/kzt 486.53

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 64.16
Weather:
Astana+15+17℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Head of State unveils Kazakhstan’s pavilion at JD com platform

    18 May 2023, 13:37

    XI’AN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev unveiled Kazakhstan’s national pavilion at JD com e-commerce platform on the margins of his state visit to China, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    In his speech at the event, President Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan plays an important role in the development of global online trade.

    He welcomed the inauguration of Kazakhstan’s national pavilion at JD com e-commerce platform as it is expected to add momentum to Kazakhstan-China cooperation.

    The Kazakh President reminded that two-way trade between Kazakhstan and China hit the mark of $31 billion last year. Beijing and Astana, in his words, will continue to promote partnership in e-commerce which, hopefully, will enable them to step up bilateral trade turnover to $40 billion in the nearest future.

    JD com (Jingdong Mall) is a marketplace platform launched in China in 1998. It boasts over 400,000 users. Its net profit totaled 1 trillion yuan in 2022 making it the top e-commerce platform in China. The agreement on the opening of Kazakhstan’s national pavilion on the platform was sign this March. JD com shoppers now have a chance to purchase Kazakhstani goods from 15 domestic producers (sunflower seed oil, confectionery, beverages, etc.)

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan and China President of Kazakhstan Akorda presidential residence
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh President receives AIIB President
    Head of State meets with CITIC Group Chairman
    CKD assembly of Chinese cars to be launched in Kazakhstan
    Kazakhstan, China ink memorandum on trade and economic research
    Popular
    1 Chinese leader Xi Jinping greets Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
    2 Kazakhstan, China share common stance on major international issues - Tokayev
    3 Kazakhstan, China sign agreements on sister city relationship btw regions
    4 Important documents inked in Xi’an as part of President Tokayev’s state visit
    5 Xi Jinping wishes Kazakh President happy 70th birthday