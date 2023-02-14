Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Head of State Tokayev visits Kazakhstan Agro-Innovation Corporation

14 February 2023, 15:15
Head of State Tokayev visits Kazakhstan Agro-Innovation Corporation

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - As part of his working visit to Akmola region, Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev got familiarized with the work of the Kazakhstan Agro-Innovation Corporation LLP, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The President was introduced to the technological process as well as the product samples of the enterprise manufacturing up to 3,000 units of agricultural machinery per year.

The Head of State also inspected the assembly workshop and got familiarized with the main production performance and prospects for the development of the Corporation.

According to the plant's leadership, over the past three years, the enterprise has made over 6,500 units of machinery to the tune of KZT121 billion. The corporation employs nearly 300 people.

According to Akmola region governor Yermek Marzhikpayev, manufacturing has grown 2.6fold and machine building 3.2fold in the region over the past five years. Agricultural machinery production has risen by 6.9 times.

While meeting with the heads of machine-building enterprises in Akmola region, President Tokayev vowed continued support for the sector.

Photo: akorda.kz


Related news
Kazaviaspas company's helicopter crashes: 4 dead
Over 120 apartments commissioned in Kostanay rgn since start of 2023
President Tokayev instructs government to conduct analysis of situation in agriculture
Теги:
Read also
Kazakhstan bags bronze at Cottbus World Cup in Germany
Kazakhstani Zakirov wins top honors at Breaking for Gold World Series
Kazakhstan’s Bublik defeated at Open 13 Provence semis
Kazakhstan sweeps 5 medals at Asian Shotgun Shooting Cup 2023
Astana Team reveals roster for Faun-Ardèche Classic  &Faun Drôme Classic 2023
Over 90 new COVID cases reported in Kazakhstan
Kazakh capital to host 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships
Kazakhstan’s Bublik sails into Open 13 Provence semis
News Partner
Popular
1 Secretary Blinken to travel to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and India
2 Kazakhstan sweeps 5 medals at Asian Shotgun Shooting Cup 2023
3 Astana Team reveals roster for Faun-Ardèche Classic  &Faun Drôme Classic 2023
4 Death toll rises to 54 from landslides on Brazil's coast
5 1,670 treated for COVID in Kazakhstan

News