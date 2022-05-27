Go to the main site
    Head of State Tokayev talks with Polish President Andrzej Duda over phone

    27 May 2022, 16:32

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A phone talk between Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Poland Andrzej Duda took place at the initiative of the Polish side, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    Both Presidents highlighted that this year marks 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. During this short historic period, Kazakhstan and Poland have achieved remarkable results in developing mutually beneficial cooperation.

    The sides also discussed the prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation in the political and trade and economic spheres.

    The Heads of State exchanged views on the most current topics of the international agenda.

    In conclusion, the Presidents confirmed their mutual readiness to continue the constructive dialogue on a wide range of areas that are of mutual interest.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

