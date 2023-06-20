Go to the main site
    Head of State Tokayev stresses EU’s active cooperation with CA countries

    20 June 2023, 18:05

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the active cooperation of the EU with the Central Asian countries, Kazinform has learnt from Akorda.

    «The European Union is extremely important for Kazakhstan. It’s the largest trade partner of our country. We’ll be continuously working with European institutions to strengthen our mutual cooperation. Kazakhstan is an active partner of the Central Asia + EU format,» noted Tokayev.

    He pointed out that the last meeting in such a format took place in Kyrgyzstan.

    «Not long ago, we discussed a range of issues regarding our mutual cooperation as well as the current geopolitical situation. Central Asia is becoming more authoritative at the international arena,» said Tokayev.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

