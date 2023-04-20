Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Head of State Tokayev signs Social Code

Adlet Seilkhanov
20 April 2023, 19:14
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Social Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The text of the Code is to be published in the press.

During the discussion of the draft Social Code at the plenary meeting of the Senate, Kazakh Labor and Social Protection of Population Minister Tamara Duissenova noted that while developing the Social Code the international practice was studied, with the EU Social Code as a guidance as well as the country’s features taken into account.

The Social Code includes a number of key novelties, including a digital family map aimed at equal social assistance from the State. The map is to become an instrument of electronic notification of which state support each recipient is eligible for based on the social status, wellness of a family and their members.


