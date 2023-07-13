Head of State Tokayev receives Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was reported on the outcomes of the social and economic development of Kazakhstan for six months of this year, as well as the results of the investigations into the accidents occurred at the Mangistau Atomic Energy Combine and Atyrau Oil Refinery, Kazinform cites Akorda.

According to Smailov, as a result of the extended analysis of the condition of the power grid in the country’s western region, a number of systemic shortcomings in the operation of the energy enterprises was revealed.

Flows were reported in the work of the Energy Ministry, KEGOC, Mangistau Atomic Energy Combine, and KazMunayGas.