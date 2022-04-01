Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Head of State Tokayev receives NSC Chairman Yermek Sagimbayev

    1 April 2022, 22:01

    NUR-SULTAN. KAIZNFORM - During the meeting, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard a report on the main results of the activity of the Committee in the first quarter of the current year as well as the tasks for the upcoming period, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    Yermek Sagimbayev reported on the investigation of the criminal cases, including those involving the former leadership of the National Security Committee.

    Thanks to the measures taken by the Committee, 1,769 weapons, 273 grenades, and 49,303 pieces of ammunition, including those stolen during the January events, were removed from illegal circulation.

    As part of the fight against drug trafficking, the activity of six drug laboratories was stopped, and 10 international and 11 regional drug conduits were eliminated. 404.5kg of different types of drugs and over two tons of precursors were seized.

    2,225 offenders were detained in state border safeguarding.

    Illegal movement of over 500mln tenge, consumer goods worth 1.3bn tenge, and oil and lubricants to the cost of 25mln tenge was prevented.

    A stop was put to the activity of 57 violators of the regime of territorial waters, as well as 98.7km of poaching fishing tackles were removed. Damages averted amounted to over 500mln tenge.

    Following the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave a number of instructions aimed at improving the activity of the National Security Committee's agencies.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Security President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
    Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
    Kazakh PM Smailov arrives in Sochi for working visit
    Kazakhstan ratifies Optional Protocol to Convention on Rights of Persons with Disabilities
    Popular
    1 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    2 FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    3 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    4 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    5 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires