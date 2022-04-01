Head of State Tokayev receives NSC Chairman Yermek Sagimbayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAIZNFORM - During the meeting, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard a report on the main results of the activity of the Committee in the first quarter of the current year as well as the tasks for the upcoming period, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

Yermek Sagimbayev reported on the investigation of the criminal cases, including those involving the former leadership of the National Security Committee.

Thanks to the measures taken by the Committee, 1,769 weapons, 273 grenades, and 49,303 pieces of ammunition, including those stolen during the January events, were removed from illegal circulation.

As part of the fight against drug trafficking, the activity of six drug laboratories was stopped, and 10 international and 11 regional drug conduits were eliminated. 404.5kg of different types of drugs and over two tons of precursors were seized.

2,225 offenders were detained in state border safeguarding.

Illegal movement of over 500mln tenge, consumer goods worth 1.3bn tenge, and oil and lubricants to the cost of 25mln tenge was prevented.

A stop was put to the activity of 57 violators of the regime of territorial waters, as well as 98.7km of poaching fishing tackles were removed. Damages averted amounted to over 500mln tenge.

Following the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave a number of instructions aimed at improving the activity of the National Security Committee's agencies.



