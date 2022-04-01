Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Head of State Tokayev receives NSC Chairman Yermek Sagimbayev

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
1 April 2022, 22:01
Head of State Tokayev receives NSC Chairman Yermek Sagimbayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAIZNFORM - During the meeting, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard a report on the main results of the activity of the Committee in the first quarter of the current year as well as the tasks for the upcoming period, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

Yermek Sagimbayev reported on the investigation of the criminal cases, including those involving the former leadership of the National Security Committee.

Thanks to the measures taken by the Committee, 1,769 weapons, 273 grenades, and 49,303 pieces of ammunition, including those stolen during the January events, were removed from illegal circulation.

As part of the fight against drug trafficking, the activity of six drug laboratories was stopped, and 10 international and 11 regional drug conduits were eliminated. 404.5kg of different types of drugs and over two tons of precursors were seized.

2,225 offenders were detained in state border safeguarding.

Illegal movement of over 500mln tenge, consumer goods worth 1.3bn tenge, and oil and lubricants to the cost of 25mln tenge was prevented.

A stop was put to the activity of 57 violators of the regime of territorial waters, as well as 98.7km of poaching fishing tackles were removed. Damages averted amounted to over 500mln tenge.

Following the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave a number of instructions aimed at improving the activity of the National Security Committee's agencies.


Security   President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region