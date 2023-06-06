Go to the main site
    Head of State Tokayev receives Human Rights Commissioner Artur Lastayev

    6 June 2023, 17:46

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Commissioner for Human Rights Artur Lastayev, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    Tokayev was briefed about the results of the work of the Commissioner for Human Rights for five months of the year, including the measures taken to restore the rights of citizens. The Ombudsman Office and its regional representatives reviewed 2,318 appeals from citizens during the said period.

    According to Lastayev, in order to enhance fieldwork, the composition of the national preventive mechanism was renewed. The issue of preventing abuse at child care facilities is under special control of the Commissioner for Human Rights. In particular, 213 visits were made to mandated facilities, over 800 recommendations were given. On the Ombudsman’s initiative, investigation of cases of torture is ongoing, a number of special recommendations to the law enforcement bodies was given.

    Following the meeting, Tokayev drew attention to the importance of ensuring effective protection of the rights of citizens in cooperation with the relevant state bodies.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Human rights President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Human Rights Commissioner
