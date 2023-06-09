Go to the main site
    Head of State Tokayev meets with well-known economist Nouriel Roubini

    9 June 2023, 18:13

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the well-known American economist, New York University professor, Roubini Macro Associates CEO Nouriel Roubini, who arrived in Kazakhstan for the Astana International Forum, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    During the meeting, Tokayev thanked Nouriel Roubini for taking part in the Forum, and proposing ideas to address the current global issues.

    The meeting also focused on prospects of transformation of the global financial market.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan
