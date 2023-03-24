Go to the main site
    Head of State Tokayev meets with AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov

    24 March 2023, 18:08

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a meeting with Governor of the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) Renat Bekturov, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    The Kazakh President was briefed about the AIFC’s work on promotion of innovative financial products and services, strengthening of the country’s investment prospects, as well as interaction with key business partners within its new development strategy.

    Tokayev was informed about measures to further expand the range of sustainable finance tools, as well as the Center’s role in implementing the goals on financing the country’s carbon neutrality target.

    During the meeting, the Head of State noted the important role the AIFC plays in creating infrastructure and conditions for promoting foreign investment as well as developing the country’s stock market and economy.

    Following the meeting, the President focused on the importance of increasing the Center’s competitiveness, creating favorable conditions for major investments in the current infrastructure projects such as the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Astana International Financial Centre
