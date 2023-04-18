Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 453.39 eur/kzt 498.18

    rub/kzt 5.63 cny/kzt 65.5
Weather:
Astana+9+11℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Head of State Tokayev holds meeting with Khabar Board Chairman Berik Uali

    18 April 2023, 17:43

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with the Chairman of the Board of Khabar Agency, Berik Uali, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    The Kazakh President was briefed about his tasks aimed at modernizing the Khabar Agency’s work in line with today’s demands.

    In particular, the issues regarding social support of the Agency’s personnel, opening correspondence points in the regional centers – Zhezgazgan and Konayev cities – were settled.

    The Head of State was informed about the plans on technical upgrading, information, social and political and educational projects run by the Agency since 2022.

    In conclusion, Tokayev positively assessed the ongoing work and noted the important role the Agency plans in implementing the state information policy.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Mass media Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President develops coop with Iranian media companies
    Kostanay to implement 10 investment projects this year
    Head of State meets with newly-appointed Deputy Chairs of People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan
    Czech companies to assist Kazakhstan in modernizing energy sphere
    Popular
    1 FIDE President praises organization of World Chess Championship in Kazakhstan
    2 Türkiye announces country’s first space traveler candidates
    3 FIDE President plants tree in Chess Players Alley in Astana
    4 1,155 Kazakhstanis treated for COVID-19
    5 May 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events