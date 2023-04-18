Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Head of State Tokayev holds meeting with Khabar Board Chairman Berik Uali

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
18 April 2023, 17:43
Head of State Tokayev holds meeting with Khabar Board Chairman Berik Uali Photo: akorda.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with the Chairman of the Board of Khabar Agency, Berik Uali, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The Kazakh President was briefed about his tasks aimed at modernizing the Khabar Agency’s work in line with today’s demands.

In particular, the issues regarding social support of the Agency’s personnel, opening correspondence points in the regional centers – Zhezgazgan and Konayev cities – were settled.

The Head of State was informed about the plans on technical upgrading, information, social and political and educational projects run by the Agency since 2022.

In conclusion, Tokayev positively assessed the ongoing work and noted the important role the Agency plans in implementing the state information policy.


