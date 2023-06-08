Head of State Tokayev holds meeting with Citigroup CEO David Livingstone

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The meeting between Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and David Livingstone, CEO for Europe, Middle East & Africa Division at Citigroup, discussed the prospects of the activity of the international financial organization in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Head of State of Kazakhstan Tokayev commended the work of the head of Citigroup in the development of digital transformation of the financial sector of the country.

On his part, David Livingstone informed that last year Сitibank Kazakhstan joined the AIX Central Securities Depository. According to him, this will allow international institutional investors to hold their assets with the AIX depository.



