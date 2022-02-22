Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Head of State Tokayev holds meeting with ArcelorMittal CEO Lakshmi Mittal

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
22 February 2022, 22:26
Head of State Tokayev holds meeting with ArcelorMittal CEO Lakshmi Mittal

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and ArcelorMittal Chairman and CEO Lakshmi Mittal have held a meeting, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

During the meeting held via videoconference, Tokayev and Lakshmi Mittal discussed a number of current issues regarding ArcelorMittal Temirtau company's activity.

photo

The President was informed about the investment program and plans to increase the output by the company as well as new products to be launched and implementation of the social obligations within the further partnership with Kazakhstan. Also, the issues of equipment upgrade, improving the logistics base as well as labor protection were touched upon.

photo

The Head of State highlighted the critical importance to ensure a safe working environment, observation of international safety requirements, and personnel training. Tokayev pointed to the necessity to ensure decent pay for Kazakhstani workers.

photo

In addition, special attention was planned on the measures carried out by the company to cut emissions by 30% by 2024, and 50% by 2030 as well as attract the people of Karaganda region to this strategy's implementation.

photo


President of Kazakhstan    Industry  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan