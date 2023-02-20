Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Head of State Tokayev, Constitutional Court Chairwoman Elvira Azimova meet

20 February 2023, 15:37
Head of State Tokayev, Constitutional Court Chairwoman Elvira Azimova meet

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - During a meeting, the President was briefed on the commencement of the Constitutional Court's work, the realization of its powers, as well as citizens' appeals being received since January 1, 2023, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Azimova informed about the appeals and measures planned under constitutional control taken into proceedings.

Tokayev stressed the importance of ensuring utmost transparency of all stages of constitutional proceedings, raising awareness of the citizens of the procedure of appealing to the Constitutional Court, as well as enforcing the Basic Law.


Photo: akorda.kz


