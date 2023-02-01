Go to the main site
    Head of State Tokayev congratulates world blitz champion Bibisara Assaubayeva in person

    1 February 2023, 22:04

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated in person world blitz champion Bibisara Assaubayeva, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh chess player’s Instagram account.

    «Today, February 1, 2023, together with @lianahakimofficial we were received by the Head of State. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev personally congratulated me on victories, wishing further sporting success.

    I'm glad to know an emphasis is placed to develop an intellectual society in all spheres in our country. A prosperous and fully developed nation to a just state.

    In my turn, I, as the youngest world chess champion, will bring to people the intellectual sport with great pride. I thank the President @tokayev_life for an honor and trust. Each citizen is responsible for his contribution to the future of the country. I’m glad that my contribution is development and promotion of the intellectual society,» Bibisara posted on Instagram.

    Bibisara Assaubayeva, 18, won the World Blitz Chess Championships for the second consecutive time.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

