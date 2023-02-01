Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Head of State Tokayev congratulates world blitz champion Bibisara Assaubayeva in person

1 February 2023, 22:04
Head of State Tokayev congratulates world blitz champion Bibisara Assaubayeva in person

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated in person world blitz champion Bibisara Assaubayeva, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh chess player’s Instagram account.

«Today, February 1, 2023, together with @lianahakimofficial we were received by the Head of State. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev personally congratulated me on victories, wishing further sporting success.

I'm glad to know an emphasis is placed to develop an intellectual society in all spheres in our country. A prosperous and fully developed nation to a just state.

In my turn, I, as the youngest world chess champion, will bring to people the intellectual sport with great pride. I thank the President @tokayev_life for an honor and trust. Each citizen is responsible for his contribution to the future of the country. I’m glad that my contribution is development and promotion of the intellectual society,» Bibisara posted on Instagram.

Bibisara Assaubayeva, 18, won the World Blitz Chess Championships for the second consecutive time.


Related news
President lays flowers to monument of Sherkhan Murtaza
Glad President supports chess players, says 2-time world blitz champion Bibisara Assaubayeva
Tokayev meets with Veterans Organization Chairman Baktykozha Izmukhambetov
Теги:
Read also
Over 1,500 Kazakhstanis still treated for COVID-19
Number of COVID-19 cases down in Kazakhstan
2023 Paris Grand Slam: Judoka Abuzhakynova brings bronze to Kazakhstan
Kazakh judoka Shamshayev claims bronze at Paris Grand Slam
Arina Altukhova of Kazakhstan hauls gold at ISSF World Cup in Jakarta
Kazakhstan’s Dauranova captures gold at ISU Junior World Cup Speed Skating
Chile manages to tie Davis Cup Qualifier against Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s Troitskaya wins gold in FIS Women’s Slalom in Kyrgyzstan
News Partner
Popular
1 February 5. Today's Birthdays
2 Cooperation in field of education with Kazakhstan discussed in Bulgaria
3 Kazakhstan’s Dauranova captures gold at ISU Junior World Cup Speed Skating
4 Kazakhstan’s Troitskaya wins gold in FIS Women’s Slalom in Kyrgyzstan
5 February 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events

News