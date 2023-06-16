Go to the main site
    Head of State Tokayev chairs Security Council’s meeting

    16 June 2023, 18:06

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting of the Security Council discussing the current issues of the country’s military security, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    Tokayev, Chairman of the Council, heard reports from the heads of a number of the relevant government bodies.

    The meeting discussed the draft concept of rearmament of the Armed Forces, other troops and military units of Kazakhstan, development of military industrial complex till 2030.

    Systemic measures concerning the defense industry, state defense order, turnover of weapons and military vehicles, development of defense infrastructure facilities were developed.

    Following the meeting, the President gave a number of specific instructions to further develop the state military security system.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

