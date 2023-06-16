Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Head of State Tokayev chairs Security Council’s meeting

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
16 June 2023, 18:06
Head of State Tokayev chairs Security Council’s meeting Photo: akorda.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting of the Security Council discussing the current issues of the country’s military security, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Tokayev, Chairman of the Council, heard reports from the heads of a number of the relevant government bodies.

photo

The meeting discussed the draft concept of rearmament of the Armed Forces, other troops and military units of Kazakhstan, development of military industrial complex till 2030.

Systemic measures concerning the defense industry, state defense order, turnover of weapons and military vehicles, development of defense infrastructure facilities were developed.

photo

Following the meeting, the President gave a number of specific instructions to further develop the state military security system.

photo
photo

Security   President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
June 26. Today's Birthdays
June 26. Today's Birthdays
Alexey Lutsenko takes road race title in Kazakhstan
Alexey Lutsenko takes road race title in Kazakhstan
2 killed, 2 trapped in separate building collapses in India's Mumbai
2 killed, 2 trapped in separate building collapses in India's Mumbai
Kazakh actress Almira Turssyn bags Mrs Globe 2023 1st Runner-Up title
Kazakh actress Almira Turssyn bags Mrs Globe 2023 1st Runner-Up title
Hajj underway as millions of pilgrims arrive in Makkah
Hajj underway as millions of pilgrims arrive in Makkah
Sholpan Karinova relieved of her duties as 1st Vice Minister of Enlightenment
Sholpan Karinova relieved of her duties as 1st Vice Minister of Enlightenment