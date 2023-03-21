Head of State Tokayev attends events marking Nauryz holiday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended solemn events marking Nauryz holiday. While addressing those present, the President congratulated Kazakhstanis on this great celebration, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

«Our ancestors had celebrated Nauryz holiday, symbolizing the coming of spring and the beginning of a new year. This is the time the day and the night are equal in length, and winter cold gives way to the sunlight of spring. It's a great time of revival of nature and restoration of vitality,» said the Kazakh Head of State.

Tokayev went on to say that exactly a year ago he announced the large-scale modernization in all spheres of the country.

«Over the year, we implemented successfully everything set. During the referendum, all key changes to the Constitution were introduced. Serious political steps aimed at upgrading the power system were taken. The elections to the Majilis and maslikhats which were the key step towards promoting all the reforms were held recently. The elections were a worthy continuation to large-scale changes. In other words, a new political milestone in the country's development began. It is symbolic that this historic moment coincided with the Nauryz celebration,» said Tokayev.

The Kazakh President noted that New Kazakhstan's image of today is entirely in line with the spirit and nature of the spring holiday. He vowed the country will be a fully developed and strong state.

«Keeping the harmony and cohesion in the society, we will reach our key goal - build Just Kazakhstan. We should be united and show solidarity on the way to achieving the common goal. This year, the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan coincides with Nauryz holiday. Let the thoughts of those who fast be fulfilled! Let peace and well-being come to our homes!, said the Kazakh leader.

Kazakh Head of State Tokayev also joined the charitable campaign Zhurek zhyluy, aimed at providing help to socially vulnerable groups of people, fulfilling the wishes of large families, people with special needs, and pensioners.

The President of Kazakhstan attended the Zheti kazyna event at the Equestrian Recreation Complex Argymaq as well. During the event, Bolat Kunanbayev, Chairman of the Public Fund 'National Hunting Club Nomad,' told Tokayev about the work to restore and breed national and rare breeds of dogs.

The Kazakh Head of State pointed out the importance of promoting the tazy dog globally.

A show of Nomad Stunts horseback riders was presented to the Kazakh Head of State. The show featured Kazakh national games - audaryspak, kyz kuu, tenge ilu, sadak atu, as well as a parade of nomads.

Tokayev also attended a concert of local artists devoted to composer Shamshi Kaldayakov.