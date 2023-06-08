Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Head of State Tokayev, ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa meet

    8 June 2023, 20:02

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with President of the Asian Development Bank President Masatsugu Asakawa, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    During the meeting, the two discussed the projects in Kazakhstan financed by the ADB.

    Tokayev informed that Kazakhstan and the Bank are to mark 30 years of cooperation next year, and thanked the Bank’s leadership for the contribution to the country’s economy.

    For his part, Masatsugu Asakawa spoke about the Bank’s country partnership strategy for Kazakhstan for 2023/27.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan ADB Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
    KMG Chairman Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Director of UK’s Sanctions Directorate David Reed meet
    Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    5 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy